

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2022, amidst an increase in sales, supported by improvements in the quality of sales, the impact of improvements in costs and expenses, and favorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the automaker posted a net income of 221.900 billion yen or 56.67 yen per share, compared with 215.533 billion yen or 55.07 yen per share, posted for 2021.



Pre-tax earnings stood at 402.436 billion yen as against 384.210 billion yen reported last year.



Operating income moved up to 377.109 billion yen from 247.307 billion yen of previous year.



Net sales were at 10.596 trillion yen, higher than last year's 8.424 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the year to March 31, 2024, or fiscal 2023, the company expects to post a net income of 315 billion yen or 80.41yen per share, with an operating income of 520 billion yen, on sales of 12.400 trillion yen.



For the fiscal 2023, the company projects to pay a total dividend of 15 yen per share, higher than 10 yen per share of 2022.



