

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Thursday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised optimism over the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this year.



After China reported weak inflation figures, reflecting weak domestic demand, traders looked ahead to the U.S. producer price inflation data later in the day for further direction.



The monetary policy decision from the Bank of England is due later in the day, with economists expecting the central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,408 after closing half a percent lower the previous day.



Energy company Engie SA rose half a percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter earnings.



Banks traded mixed, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale seeing modest gains.



