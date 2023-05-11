

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) Thursday said profit before tax for the fiscal year 2022 increased to 375.090 billion yen, from 302.571 billion yen in the previous year, driven by the performance of its Growth & Launch Products.



Net profit for the year increased to 317.038 billion yen, or 201.94 yen per share from 230.166 billion yen or 145.87 yen per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, core earnings were 866.4 billion yen or 558 yen per share.



Revenue grew 12.8% to 4,027.5 billion yen from 3,569 billion yen last year.



Looking forward, the company expects FY 2023 revenue to be about 3,840 billion yen, and core EPS to be nearly 434 yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken