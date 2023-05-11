The collaboration agreement combines Angelini Pharma's expertise in neurological diseases with JCR Pharmaceuticals' scientific and technological excellence to deliver biotherapeutics across the blood-brain barrier

The agreement gives Angelini Pharma the option to an exclusive license to develop and commercialize highly innovative brain-penetrant biologic therapeutics in epilepsy

JCR Pharmaceuticals receives upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments as well as tiered royalties, and retains the right to commercialize in Japan

Angelini Pharma, part of the privately owned Angelini Industries, and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; "JCR") announced today that they entered into an exclusive global development and commercialization agreement for the development of novel biologic therapies that applies J-Brain Cargo, blood-brain barrier penetrating technology, for the treatment of epilepsy.

JCR and Angelini Pharma will collaboratively lead the discovery and pre-clinical development efforts for the identification of brain-penetrant biologic therapeutics using JCR's proprietary blood-brain barrier technology, J-Brain Cargo. This technology allows the delivery of biotherapeutics into the central nervous system via a mechanism called receptor-mediated transcytosis. Following the pre-clinical development phase, Angelini Pharma will have an exclusive license option to advance therapeutic candidates identified as part of the collaboration into clinical development and global commercialization outside of Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, JCR will receive reimbursement of research expenses and an upfront payment. JCR will also be eligible to receive additional payments of up to US$505.5 million upon reaching development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on post-approval net sales.

"Epilepsy is one of the most prevalent chronic neurological diseases. In the past decade, it has been recognized as a social disease with a high level of disability and a high mortality burden, and more research is urgently needed to identify targeted solutions for this underserved patient community," said Jacopo Andreose, Chief Executive Officer of Angelini Pharma. "Through this strategic collaboration with JCR, a company with a wealth of biotechnological expertise, we will combine our respective strengths to explore the use of biologics in this area and accelerate critically needed treatment options for people living with epilepsy."

"The blood-brain barrier has remained an elusive target in clinical research for neurological disease, and we are excited to partner with Angelini Pharma to bring forward new therapies for these patients," said Shin Ashida, Chairman and President of JCR. "I believe that our proprietary J-Brain Cargo technology is an important key to treatment of central nervous system disorders. Combining our key technologies with Angelini Pharma's deep therapeutic knowledge in neurological diseases will create new treatment options for people living with epilepsy."

Epilepsy is thought to affect more than 50 million people worldwidei, representing one of the most common, serious, chronic and debilitating neurological conditions worldwide. It occurs in people of all ages and has numerous neurobiological, cognitive and psychosocial consequences. Seizures cannot be controlled with available medications in many of these individuals, resulting in a high unmet need for novel therapies that offer long-lasting relief from the significant impact and burden of the disease on all aspects of their life.

About Angelini Pharma

Angelini Pharma is an international pharmaceutical company and part of the privately owned multi- business Angelini Industries. The Company researches, develops and commercializes health solutions with a focus on the areas of Brain Health, including Mental Health and Epilepsy, and Consumer Health. Founded in Italy at the beginning of the 20th century, Angelini Pharma operates directly in 20 countries, employing more than 3,000 people. Its products are marketed in over 70 countries through strategic alliances with leading international pharmaceutical groups. For more information about Angelini Pharma please visit https://www.angelinipharma.com.

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over 2 billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology, and consumer goods sectors. A targeted investment strategy for growth; constant commitment to research and development; deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates. To learn more visit www.angeliniindustries.com.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. The company continues to build upon its 48-year legacy in Japan while expanding its global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. JCR improves patients' lives by applying its scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. The company's core values reliability, confidence, and persistence benefit all of its stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/.

