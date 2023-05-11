

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):



Earnings: $10.9 million in Q1 vs. -$47.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.29 in Q1 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $15.2 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q1 vs. $1.30 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken