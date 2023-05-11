

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.741 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



Last month, the Treasury sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.661 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted well above average demand, while this month's auction of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.



The Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.



