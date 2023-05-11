

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday despite very nearly slipping into negative territory at one stage in the penultimate hour of the session.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed 11,540.16 in early trades, dropped to a low of 11,452.05 around mid afternoon, but recovered to settle at 11,522.97 with a gain of 75.74 points or 0.66%.



Givaudan surged 2.31%. Lonza Group and Richemont ended higher by 1.94% and 1.87%, respectively.



Sika, Alcon and ABB gained 1 to 1.2%. Roche Holding, Novartis and Nestle ended higher by 0.7 to 0.8%.



Swiss Life Holding drifted down 3.28%. UBS Group, Credit Suisse and Swisscom shed 0.72%, 0.31% and 0.27%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, Bachem Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding, Julius Baer, Swatch Group, SIG Combibloc and Tecan Group gained 1 to 1.8%.



Kuehne & Nagel tumbled more than 5%. Dufry ended nearly 2.5% down, while VAT Group, Helvetia, Baloise Holding and PSP Swiss Property posted moderate losses.



