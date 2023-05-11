

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $79.62 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $48.62 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $95.12 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $2.32 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $79.62 Mln. vs. $48.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.32 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.2 - $2.3 Bln



