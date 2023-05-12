

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Woodmark has recalled nearly 235,000 kitchen cabinets as they can detach from the wall, posing a risk of injury.



The company said there have been 90 reports of incidents involving 111 cabinets partially separating or detaching from the wall. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled cabinets and contact American Woodmark for a free repair kit which includes two brackets with aesthetic covers and screws. The company said it will provide assistance with the repair kit installation if requested.



The recall involves Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers CBKW3018, CBKW3030, CBKW3036, CBKW3612, CBKW3630 and CBKW3636. The recall also involves Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers KW3015, KW3018, KW3030, KW3036, KW3612, KW3630 and KW3636. The model names and numbers are printed on the product packaging or purchase receipt.



The recalled products were sold at Ace Hardware, Allied Building Stores, Cimarron Lumber Supply, Do it Best, House Hasson Hardware, HD Supply, True Value Company, and Wurth Wood Group nationwide, and The Home Depot stores. The cabinets were sold from February 2022 through March 2023 for between $80 and $265 depending on the cabinet model.



