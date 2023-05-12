WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) common stock for current proceeds of about $644 million.
In addition, AmerisourceBergen has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance in the amount of about $50 million.
Walgreens Boots Alliance's ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock has decreased as a result of the concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen but remains at approximately 17%.
Walgreens said it will use proceeds from the transactions for debt paydown and general corporate purposes.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX