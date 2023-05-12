

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Financial services major Societe Generale Group (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter Group net income increased 5.7 percent to 868 million euros from last year's 821 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.88 euro.



Underlying Group net income was 1.51 billion euros or 1.05 euros per share, compared to 1.54 billion euros a year ago.



Net banking income dropped 5.3 percent to 6.67 billion euros from prior year's 7.04 billion euros.



Group revenues were down 3.8 percent at constant scope and exchange rates, while business revenues edged up 0.3 percent.



The company recorde strong revenue growth in Boursorama, ALD and International Retail Banking, and solid momentum in Global Banking and Investor Solutions, while French Retail Banking was temporarily impacted by a decreased net interest margin.



