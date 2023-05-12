

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) issued an update on trading for the period 1 January 2023 to date. The Group stated that its overall trading has been in line with expectations and the Board continues to expect the Group's 2023 profit from operations from its earnings-based businesses to be broadly in line with 2022. At the end of March, the Group's order book was 17.0 billion pounds.



The Board continues to expect a full year working capital outflow of between 75 million and 125 million pounds for 2023 and for the 150 million pounds share buyback to be completed by the end of the year, with 75 million pounds completed to date.



