

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) reported that its first quarter Gross premiums written increased by 12% to $1.37 billion. Net premiums written increased 24% to $1.07 billion. Net income from investments was $104 million as at 31 March 2023 compared to a loss of $92 million, prior year.



Looking forward, the Group stated that it is positive in terms of outlook for the first half and is confident of delivering full year guidance.



Adrian Cox, CEO, said: 'The first quarter saw us deliver good headline growth in line with our expectations, underpinned by growth in property, where we are taking advantage of the excellent and continuing market conditions.'



The Group said it remains confident in growth guidance of mid teens gross premium written and mid 20s net premium written for 2023 full year.



