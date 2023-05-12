

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) said new data from the HARMONIE Phase 3b trial showed an 83.21% reduction in hospitalizations due to RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease in infants under 12 months of age who received a single dose of nirsevimab, compared to infants who received no RSV intervention. Throughout HARMONIE, nirsevimab maintained a favorable safety profile, the company noted.



The data also showed that nirsevimab reduced the incidence of hospitalizations due to severe RSV-related LRTD by 75.71%.



The trial included more than 8,000 infants and took place at nearly 250 sites across France, Germany and the United Kingdom.



