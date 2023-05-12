

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc. has recalled about 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



The products were imported from Canada and further processed by another company into barbeque pork products.



The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel who determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall with high or medium risk, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The recall involves 16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli 'SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce,' Park Street Deli 'HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce' and 'marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS.'



The recalled items with Lot nos. 3114, 3115, 3116, 3117, 3122 and 3123 have Use By dates between July 8, 2023 and September 4, 2023. They were shipped to retail locations across the U.S.



The company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions, injury or illness due to consumption of these products.



The FSIS has urged consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS is also concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.



