

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has hired NBC Executive Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.



Musk confirmed the news through a tweet: 'I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.'



'Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,' he added.



The announcement comes a day after Musk said via Twitter that he would step down from the role and that there would be a new CEO of the social media website. He didn't reveal the name of the person, however, said that the person would start in about six weeks.



In the tweet, he said, 'Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.'



In December last year, Musk had stated that he would resign as Twitter's chief executive as soon as he finds a replacement, but would plan to keep running key software & servers teams.



He was responding to a then Twitter poll, in which majority of users had voted in favor of Musk resigning as Twitter chief, a role he holds following his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform in late October last year.



Musk had said previously that his position as CEO would be temporary, noting that he expected to reduce time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.



Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and had risen to the top of the company's global advertising business.



