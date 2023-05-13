Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 343,325 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to two consultants engaged by the Company, as follows:
|Date of Issue
|No. of Shares
|Deemed Price per Share
|January 4, 2023
|47,407
|$0.169
|February 7, 2023
|37,426
|$0.214
|March 9, 2023
|63,333
|$0.15
|April 10, 2023
|93,826
|$0.101
|May 12, 2023
|101,333
|$0.094
|Total:
|343,325
The Shares being issued are payment for the services rendered by the consultants at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, the Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. 302,511 Shares of the total issued have a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.
About Carlyle
Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker CCCFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker BJ4.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.
"Morgan Good"
Morgan Good
Chief Executive Officer
For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
Morgan Good, CEO and Director
T: 604-715-4751
E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com
W: www.carlylecommodities.com
