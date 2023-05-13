Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 343,325 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to two consultants engaged by the Company, as follows:

Date of Issue No. of Shares Deemed Price per Share January 4, 2023 47,407 $0.169 February 7, 2023 37,426 $0.214 March 9, 2023 63,333 $0.15 April 10, 2023 93,826 $0.101 May 12, 2023 101,333 $0.094 Total: 343,325



The Shares being issued are payment for the services rendered by the consultants at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, the Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. 302,511 Shares of the total issued have a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker CCCFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker BJ4.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com

W: www.carlylecommodities.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166005