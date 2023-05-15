

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at ¥44.814 billion, or ¥132.50 per share. This compares with ¥32.614 billion, or ¥94.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to ¥606.460 billion from ¥481.747 billion last year.



Yamaha Motor Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): ¥44.814 Bln. vs. ¥32.614 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥132.50 vs. ¥94.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥606.460 Bln vs. ¥481.747 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ¥473.07 Full year revenue guidance: ¥2.450 Trillion



