

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BT) on Monday said that it has appointed its Group Finance Director Tadeu Marroco as new Chief Executive. Tadeu will succeed Jack Bowles, who is stepping down from the Board with effect from May 15.



Joined BAT in 1992, Tadeu was appointed as Group Finance Director in 2019.



In addition, the company said that it has appointed Javed Iqbal, currently Director, Digital and Information, as interim Group Finance Director until a permanent successor has been named.



