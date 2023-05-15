

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday despite lingering worries about slowing global growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 22 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,776 after closing up 0.3 percent on Friday.



Lender HSBC Holdings rose over 1 percent after it provided a profitable outlook for its business in Asia saying the region is positioned to serve the rest of the world.



Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn commented, 'In addition to our core strength in Hong Kong, we now have growth engines in mainland China, India, Singapore and beyond.'



Mining stocks traded higher after China's central bank injected more liquidity in the banking system to shore up economic growth. Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose about 2 percent.



Diploma Plc jumped 2.4 percent after reporting higher pre-tax profit and revenue growth in its half-year.



British American Tobacco declined 1.7 percent after appointing finance director Tadeu Marroco as its CEO.



