

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc (SEEL) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$13.4 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$14.0 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Seelos Therapeutics, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$13.4 Mln. vs. -$14.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.12 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $0.81 Mln vs. $0.00 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken