Montag, 15.05.2023
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
15.05.23
08:03 Uhr
0,348 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
15.05.2023 | 15:31
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealings & Holding in the Company

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealings & Holding in the Company

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealings & Holding in the Company 15-May-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 May 2023

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Wall & Futures" or the "Company")

PCA Dealings

The Company has received notification of dealings by Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with Joseph McTaggart, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Following these purchases, Mr McTaggart (including PCA holdings) will have an interest in a total of 117,213 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.12% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 

Notification of dealing form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Jack McTaggart, Individual Savings Account 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   PCA of Joseph McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                        Walls & Futures REIT plc 
b)      LEI                         213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4 
       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                                         Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP0.36  5,577 
 
 
       Aggregated information                     Aggregate  Aggregate   Aggregate 
                                        Price    Volume    Total 
d)     -   Aggregated volume 
                                        n/a     n/a      n/a 
       -   Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange 

Notification of dealing form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Harriet McTaggart, Personal Pension 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   PCA of Joseph McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                        Walls & Futures REIT plc 
b)      LEI                         213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4 
       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                                         Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP0.36  9,452 
 
 
       Aggregated information                     Aggregate  Aggregate   Aggregate 
                                        Price    Volume    Total 
d)     -   Aggregated volume 
                                        n/a     n/a      n/a 
       -   Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 243825 
EQS News ID:  1633403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
