Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealings & Holding in the Company 15-May-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

15 May 2023

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Wall & Futures" or the "Company")

PCA Dealings

The Company has received notification of dealings by Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with Joseph McTaggart, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Following these purchases, Mr McTaggart (including PCA holdings) will have an interest in a total of 117,213 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.12% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jack McTaggart, Individual Savings Account 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Joseph McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Walls & Futures REIT plc b) LEI 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.36 5,577 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) - Aggregated volume n/a n/a n/a - Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harriet McTaggart, Personal Pension 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Joseph McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Walls & Futures REIT plc b) LEI 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.36 9,452 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) - Aggregated volume n/a n/a n/a - Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

