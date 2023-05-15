

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased for a second straight month to a ten-month low in April, mainly driven by cheaper food, housing and fuel prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 13.8 percent year-on-year in April, which was the lowest since July last year. In March, inflation was 14.8 percent.



The latest inflation rate indicate that the peak of price growth in Slovakia has already been exceeded, the statistical office said.



Food prices grew 26.1 percent, which was slightly slower than in the previous month.



The price growth in housing and energy division slowed to 12.3 percent.



Transport costs dropped by 0.2 percent annually in April, which was the first fall since January 2021.



Meanwhile, fuel prices were lower by 9.1 percent year-on-year in April.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in April, after a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Core inflation slowed to 14.7 percent in April from 16.0 percent in the preceding month. That was the lowest since September last year, when core inflation was 14.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.6 percent in April, after a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month.



