

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) Monday reported net loss of $4.4 million for the first quarter, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.



Revenues was $41.3 million, compared to $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have been $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, or a 6% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to $1.0 million, or a 2% Adjusted EBITDA margin, in the first quarter of 2022.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken