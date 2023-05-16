care.ai Ranked #1 in Client Satisfaction for Artificial Intelligence Solutions, Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement, by Black Book Market Research

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / care.ai, the company that pioneered the world's first and only generative Al Smart Care Facility Platform with healthcare's leading Ambient Intelligent Sensors, was rated #1 in client satisfaction and ranked as the "Best-of-breed technology and process improvement" by Black Book Market Research LLC.









This report is based on findings from an independent survey conducted by Black Book of nearly 1000 executives and healthcare leaders in assisted living, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, rehab centers, and health systems and included reporting on more than 35 vendors on 18 key performance indicators.

Black Book measures true client satisfaction, including multiple KPIs for clients evaluating AI and Ambient Intelligence for facility and patient monitoring management, including virtual nursing, fall prevention, purposeful rounding, elopement prevention, and pressure injury avoidance.

Eighty-one percent of Chief Information Officers and IT leaders in 740 healthcare delivery provider organizations stated they will invest in ambient intelligence by Q4 2024.

care.ai earned top scores in the following criteria; Best-of-breed technology and process improvement; Strategic alignment of client goals, including clinical burden & safety; Client relationships and cultural fit; Trust, accountability, transparency, & ethics; Scalability; Client adaptability; Flexible pricing; Account management support and Customer care.

"care.ai is the #1 client-rated ambient solution for customer satisfaction and the top performing Smart Care Facility Platform in Black Book's 2023 ratings," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research.

"One of the most inspiring aspects of ambient intelligence is its ability to include all of the technology components of care workflow and collectively blend the environment around the user without requiring the users' attentiveness or supervision and care.ai is leading the new AI-Ambient Intelligence category according to clients surveyed," added Brown.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers with client experience, competitive analysis and purchasing trends.

Black Book Research is the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the technology and managed services sectors, offering comprehensive coverage from over 2,000,000,000 unique perspectives. For more information on surveying, methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About care.ai

care.ai is The Smart Care Facility Platform Company leading a new era where Smart Care Teams work at the top of their licenses with more time to provide compassionate care. Deployed in over 1,500 healthcare facilities, care.ai is delivering on the transformational promise of Smart Hospitals with healthcare's leading generative AI and Ambient Intelligent Sensors, autonomously optimizing clinical and operational workflows, improving patient and provider experience and enabling more efficient models of care. To learn more, visit care.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

