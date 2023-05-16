Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces the publication of the meeting notice for the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 21, 2023 at 9 am CEST at the Mercure Hotel, Lyon Centre Saxe Lafayette, 29 rue de Bonnel, 69003 LYON, France.

The meeting notice, the convening brochure, the 2022 Universal Registration Document and the other documents and information mentioned in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial code will be available to shareholders on the Company's website at least 21 days before the Meeting at the following link: https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/shareholder-information/annual-general-meeting-documents

Shareholders may vote in person on the day of the Meeting, but may also vote by mail or by proxy without attending the Meeting in person, as follows:

by mail using the voting form; or

by giving proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other individual or legal entity.

The detailed procedures for participating remotely and sending written questions beforehand are available in the meeting notice n°58, which was published in the BALO (French legal gazette) dated May 15, 2023.

The results and presentation for the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be available on Poxel's website www.poxelpharma.com in the Investors/ Shareholder Information/ Annual General Meeting Documents section after the Meeting.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

Contacts:

Contacts Investor relations Media

Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations Communication Senior Director

aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

+33 6 99 81 08 36

Elizabeth Woo

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Communication

elizabeth.woo@poxelpharma.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh or Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94