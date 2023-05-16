

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) have entered into a research agreement to discover an Antibody-Drug Conjugate platform in oncology based on Sony's polymeric material, KIRAVIA 2 Backbone. The companies will jointly develop and optimize a new ADC platform using the KIRAVIA Backbone as a linker. Also, Astellas will conduct non-clinical trials of development candidates.



KIRAVIA Backbone is created using the organic polymer technology cultivated in KIRAVIA Dyes, which Sony independently developed. It features a high degree of freedom in design.



The companies jointly began exploratory research of new linker technology aimed at creating a new ADC platform in July 2022. Also, the companies have agreed to continue discussions on expanding research partnerships to create new value by combining Sony's technology with Astellas' pharmaceutical capabilities.



