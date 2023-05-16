

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), LED lighting for heavy industrial applications manufacturer, Tuesday said its expectations for the full year remain intact.



The company said, 'We remain mindful of the risk posed by the current economic uncertainty, however our expectations for the year remain unchanged with performance now more significantly weighted to the second half.'



In a trading update for the period from January 1 to April 30, Dialight said there has been strong demand for Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO), but lower level of Capex orders was seen during final quarter of 2022 continued into the first quarter.



Margins remain under pressure due to price inflation of the components but the company is negotiating with key suppliers and have identified a number of cost improvements that will take effect during the second half of the year.



Currently, the shares of Dialight are trading at 212.00 pounds down 7.02% or 16 pounds.



