

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.87 billion, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $4.23 billion, or $4.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $37.26 billion from $38.91 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.87 Bln. vs. $4.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.82 vs. $4.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.80 -Revenue (Q1): $37.26 Bln vs. $38.91 Bln last year.



