

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and awaited the outcome of debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington.



The downside remained capped as weak industrial production and retail sales data from China signaled the recovery is faltering.



Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $2,009.44 per ounce, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $70.89.



The dollar weakened for a second day running as investors await outcome of the ongoing $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling negotiations later in the day.



In economic releases, U.S. reports on retail sales and industrial production may attract investor attention in the New York session.



Remarks by Federal Reserve officials are likely to attract attention this week, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to participate in a Perspectives on Monetary Policy panel before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference on Friday.



At 8:15 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will deliver a speech in person before the Global Interdependence Center 'Central Banking Series: Dublin' event, in DUBLIN, Ireland.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken