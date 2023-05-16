

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has received final approval from the FDA for Nicotine Coated Mint Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg over-the-counter. Nicotine Coated Mint Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg help reduce withdrawal symptoms in consumers who are trying to quit smoking.



The product will be marketed under retailer's store brand labels as a comparable offering to Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenge. Perrigo expects the product to be available for consumers to purchase online and at shelf by early summer 2023.



