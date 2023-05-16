

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have released their annual public financial disclosure reports for FY 2022.



These public filings help to prevent financial conflicts of interest by providing transparency about the assets of government officials.



Information about these finances are reported through annual disclosures, which are reviewed and certified by the independent Office of Government Ethics.



Neither the President nor the Vice President have any conflicts of interest, the White House says.



Biden's financial disclosure report covers the income of both himself and First Lady Jill Biden. It states the President earned between $2,501 and $5,000 for his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad.



As per the report, the Bidens possess assets worth $1.09 million to $2.57 million.



The financial disclosure reports for both Biden and Harris show no change in their sources in income over the previous year.



The President and the Vice President made their financial disclosure reports public in conformity with the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, which requires high-level federal officials to publicly disclose their personal financial interests on OGE Form 278.



