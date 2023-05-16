

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) reported Loss for first quarter of -$1.23 million



The company's bottom line came in at -$1.23 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$1.16 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.51 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $4.13 million from $4.10 million last year.



QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$1.23 Mln. vs. -$1.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.09 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.13 Mln vs. $4.10 Mln last year.



