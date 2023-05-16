

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $283 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $283 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00-$2.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.37-$1.39 bln



