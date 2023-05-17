

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), a biotechnology company, Wednesday, announced that it will be unveiling innovative laboratory solutions and digital diagnostics at this year's WorldLab-EuroMedLab 2023 in Rome, Italy.



The company will feature the latest technological advancements in lab automation, serum work area, molecular and point of care solutions first hand.



Roche will feature new innovations which include the cobas 5800 and the new LightCycler PRO System scheduled to be launched this year. The company will also feature the New cobas Mass Spec system which will bring mass spectrometry into the routine testing environment. Additionally, the new cobas connection modules will also be featured. It uses lab space effectively and will integrate seamlessly with the existing cobas connection module.



Navify digital solutions also will be introduced to the laboratory community, as it aims to solve lab needs for seamless and secure connectivity between systems, instruments and even devices from different providers increasing overall lab efficiency.



Tuesday, shares of Roche closed at $39.31 down 1.21% or $0.48.



