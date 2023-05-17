

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB) reported profit before tax of 40 million pounds for the 28 weeks ended 8 April 2023 compared to 57 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.4 pence compared to 7.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 100 million pounds from 120 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.5 pence compared to 7.6 pence.



First half total revenue increased to 1.28 billion pounds from 1.16 billion pounds, prior year. The Group recorded like-for-like sales growth of 8.5%, for the period.



