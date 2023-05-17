

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. could default on its obligations in early June if Congress doesn't act.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,754 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



The London Stock Exchange Group fell nearly 4 percent after an investor consortium sold shares worth about 2.7 billion pounds in the exchange operator.



Property firm British Land lost 6.6 percent after it swung to a pre-tax loss for fiscal 2023.



Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion gave up 4.3 percent after reporting a lower pre-tax profit for fiscal 2023.



AstraZeneca gained about 1 percent after the drug maker reported positive high-level results in the latest lung cancer trials.



