

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $891 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $11.78 billion from $11.41 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $891 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.78 Bln vs. $11.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $3.39 to $3.48



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken