Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250 | Ticker-Symbol: HD8
Frankfurt
17.05.23
08:01 Uhr
4,740 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9755,02015:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 12:24
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HARJU ELEKTER AS: Change in the business name and the articles of association

Today, the new business name of Harju Elekter, AS Harju Elekter Group, was entered into the commercial register. The new wording of the articles of association, which reflects the change of business name, was also approved. Subsequently, there are plans to change the business name and articles of association of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, the Estonian subsidiary.

With the change of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika's business name to AS Harju Elekter, the harmonization of the business names of subsidiaries of Harju Elekter Group will be complete. All subsidiaries engaged in the main activities will bear the name Harju Elekter. The aim of these changes in business names is to create greater clarity for the Group's stakeholders in different countries.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group's revenue in 2022 was 175.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Prepared by:
Marit Tack
Corporate Communications Manager
+372 5340 8444
E-mail: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.