

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual General Meeting of freenet AG held in Hamburg on 17 May 2023, a majority of 99.84% voted in favor of the proposed dividend of 1.68 euros per share.



The company noted that it will distribute total dividend of 199.4 million euros for the 2022 financial year, compared to 186.6 million euros paid last year. This means that the dividend per share will increase by 7.0% year-on-year, resulting in a dividend yield of 8.6%. The payment date is 22 May 2023.



In addition, the AGM also resolved all other agenda items with a large majority.



A total of 41.79% of the registered share capital of freenet AG was represented at the AGM.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken