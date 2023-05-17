Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Continues to Invest Heavily in the DACH Region with the Launch of Its Adra Suite

Mid-sized companies in DACH positioned to simplify and accelerate reconciliation and financial close processes with Trintech

DALLAS, TX and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based reconciliation and financial close solutions, today announced its continued investment in the DACH region with the launch of its Adra Suite into that market. The Adra Suite is designed to simplify and accelerate the reconciliation and financial close processes for mid-sized companies by streamlining work, improving accuracy, and reducing risk.

"We continue to see a high demand for solutions to help companies simplify and streamline critical reconciliation and financial close processes in this region," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "We have already experienced rapid adoption of our large enterprise platform, Cadency, so we are excited to now bring our Adra Suite, that was built to help mid-sized companies solve these same challenges, to this market. These ongoing investments continue to reinforce our dedication to providing a best-in-class experience for companies of any size in the DACH region."

Building upon these solution investments, Trintech has also invested in an expanded in-region team and continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem.

"As a business intelligence and data consultancy company, Transform8 is always looking for high-performing and easy-to-use solutions that help us make our clients' lives easier - Trintech's Adra Suite does exactly that," said Viktoria Hell, Founder and Managing Director of Transform8. "Adra enables finance teams to automate basic tasks during the end-of-the month rush and instead focus on work that really impacts business growth. Since the empowerment and enablement of people through data is our ultimate goal as a company, we are thrilled to be partnering with Trintech, who also shares this vision."

"To meet the growing demands in the area of accounting, companies must increasingly invest in digital solutions," said Christoph von Klimesch, Senior Manager of PAS Financial Advisory AG. Trintech offers a comprehensive solution which drastically improves the efficiency of the closing process."

To learn more about how Trintech can help automate and streamline your reconciliation and financial close processes, register to attend one of our upcoming breakfast events in Frankfurt:

"Fridays for Finance" with KPMG (June 16 th )

) "Fridays for Finance" with Planful and PAS (June 30th)

About Trintech

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall 2022 Report. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

