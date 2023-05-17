

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to Media Reports, Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L) said it is not aware of any allegations having been made against the company, any members of its Group or any employees of the Group. The company confirmed that it operates to the highest standards of corporate governance and has in place strict policies around anti-bribery and corruption.



The company noted the recent press reports relating to alleged corruption involving the head or judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.



The Company also notes the media commentary which refers to Mr Kostyantyn Zhevago. As announced previously, Mr Zhevago resigned as a director of the Company in December 2022.



