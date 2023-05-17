

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) Wednesday launched a new lineup of Echo products-- Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Buds.



In addition, Echo Auto is now available to customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom.



'Customers around the world love Alexa as their trusted, personal AI-they've now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices, and use of Alexa increased 35 percent last year,' said Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa. 'These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value. And as with every Echo device we've shipped, they will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year.'



Echo Pop is a new addition to the Echo family with a loveable semi-sphere form factor, and new Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal color options for just $39.99. Echo Show 5, with new redesigned speaker system and deeper bass, is priced at $89.99.



