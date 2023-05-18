

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate company Vonovia SE (VONOY) said that its Annual General Meeting 2023 approved all agenda items with large majority.



Vonovia's shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.85 euros per share for the fiscal year 2022, thus following the proposal of the Supervisory Board and Management Board to combine dividend continuity and capital discipline. Shareholders will again be able to choose between a scrip dividend and a classic cash dividend.



The election of eight Supervisory Board members was also on the agenda. Daniela Gerd tom Markotten was newly elected to the body. The Supervisory Board was reduced from twelve to ten members. In addition, the members will be elected in staggered intervals in the future and the maximum term of mandate will be reduced to four years.



In the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Clara Streit was elected Chair of the Supervisory Board.



All current and former members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged in each case with a large majority. The remuneration report of the Management Board and Supervisory Board was approved by the Annual General Meeting with 79.94%.



PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for the current fiscal year.



At the time of voting, the presence of shareholders was 68.08% compared to 72.48% in 2022.



