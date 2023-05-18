

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - At the company's virtual annual general meeting Wednesday, Fresenius' shareholders approved with a large majority of 96.71 percent the proposal of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board to maintain the dividend at 0.92 euros per share.



The company noted that its shareholders also approved with a large majority of 89.19 percent the Compensation Report for the 2022 business year.



The shareholders approved an update to the compensation system for members of the Management Board. In particular, the Compensation System 2023+ provides for a new plan for long-term variable compensation that takes even greater account of promoting the long-term and sustainable development of the Company. In addition, the aspect of sustainability has been anchored even more strongly in the long-term variable compensation.



The shareholders authorized the company with a majority of 87.64 percent to continue to hold the Annual General Meeting in virtual format in the next two years if required.



The shareholder majorities of 93.53 and 89.19 percent, respectively, approved the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards in 2022.



At the Annual General Meeting of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, 72.57 percent of the subscribed capital was represented.



