

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based luxury fashion house Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 634 million pounds for the full year, higher than 511 million pounds in the previous year, driven by growth in sales.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was 613 million pounds compared with 492 million pounds last year.



Attributable profit increased to 490 million pounds or 126.3p per share from 396 million pounds or 97.7p per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS for the period rose to 122.5p from 94p in the previous year.



Revenue for the year grew 10% to 3.094 billion pounds from 2.826 billion pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 44.5p per share, up from 35.4p per share last year, to be paid on August 4 to shareholders on the register as on June 30.



Looking forward, the company has maintained its fiscal 24 and medium-term targets.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken