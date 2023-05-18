

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L), a manufacturer of polymer and security printed products, announced Thursday the appointment of Clive Whiley as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.



Nick Bray, Interim Chairman, will now return to his previous role as a Non-Executive Director and chairman of the Audit Committee.



Bray had stepped into the role of Interim Chairman after Kevin Loosemore's resignation became effective on May 1.



Whiley has forty years' experience, both as an executive and non-executive director, across a wide range of industries and geographies. He is currently Chairman of Mothercare plc, and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Griffin Mining Limited and Sportech plc.



He was previously Chairman of Dignity plc and a non-executive director of Grand Harbour Marina plc, Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments Limited and Stanley Gibbons Group plc.



In London, De La Rue shares were trading at 40.90 pence, up 3.30 percent.



