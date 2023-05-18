

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Company (GE) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Rahul Ghai as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 1, to succeed Carolina Dybeck Happe.



Dybeck Happe will continue to work for GE to prepare for separation readiness ahead of the planned GE Vernova spin-off.



Ghai will assume his role in addition to his current responsibilities as CFO of GE Aerospace, which he has held since August 2022.



