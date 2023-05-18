The Home Depot Partners With Army & Air Force Exchange Service To Offer Tax-Free Major Appliances

Originally published on Built From Scratch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The Home Depot is partnering with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) to launch its tax-free offering of major appliances to military shoppers. All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees, and honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com can make tax-free online purchases from the Exchange through this program.

Major appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, ovens, microwaves and more will be available for purchase through The Home Depot's branded online page at ShopMyExchange.com. Major appliance showrooms from The Home Depot are also launching at five post exchanges and base exchanges, including Fort Moore, GA, Fort Cavazos, TX, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX, Dyess AFB, TX and Fort Sill, OK. The Home Depot and the Exchange plan to roll out more than 60 Home Depot appliance showrooms across the continental United States.

"The collaboration with the Exchange is another example of The Home Depot's ongoing commitment to better serving military service members and their families," said Hector Padilla, executive vice president of outside sales and service at The Home Depot. "Those who serve our country deserve the best products for their homes, and we are happy to be a resource for them."

In collaboration with the Exchange, The Home Depot will fulfill appliances ordered through ShopMyExchange.com and manage customer service for all deliveries and installations.

To shop or learn more about the Exchange program, please visit ShopMyExchange.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755840/The-Home-Depot-Partners-With-Army-Air-Force-Exchange-Service-To-Offer-Tax-Free-Major-Appliances