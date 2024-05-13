The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $300,000 To Support Tornado, Severe Flooding Response Across United States

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $300,000 to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in several states impacted by recent tornadoes and severe flooding. Over the past few weeks, severe weather has caused catastrophic damage to communities in Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and many others. Preliminary reports from NOAA show there have been more than 500 tornado reports across the United States in April and May.

The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Operation Blessing, Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, American Red Cross and more to be on the ground in these communities immediately after the storms, providing support and shelter, distributing relief supplies and meals, and assisting with cleanup and relief efforts.

"Every second counts when responding to a disaster. The Home Depot Foundation's support and partnership throughout the year helps us to prepare and respond quickly when disasters strike," said Operation Blessing's Chief Operating Officer, Drew Friedrich. "With their help, we distributed more than 100,000 meals in our meal kits and 1,400 disaster relief kits over the past several weeks for those in need."

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, has worked with local and national nonprofits to donate and distribute much-needed emergency supplies and help with debris removal from roadways, neighborhoods and homes. Over the past several weeks, The Home Depot Foundation, through local stores, has donated more than $50,000 in emergency relief supplies to help those in need.

"We've seen firsthand the devastation across these communities, and we know they will continue to need a lot of support in the weeks and months ahead," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "Our goal at The Home Depot Foundation is to be there every step of the way for communities impacted by a disaster. From our associates providing boots on the ground in the wake of a storm, to additional funding for immediate and long-term recovery efforts, we are dedicated to supporting our communities through these difficult times."

The Home Depot is actively working to get emergency response products to stores in impacted areas. Several urgent truckloads of priority products, including water, chainsaws, generators, tarps and dehumidifiers, have been sent to stores across the Southwest, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Emergency products were moved to the front of the stores to make them easily accessible for customers.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's associate assistance program, has already provided immediate financial support to associates impacted by these severe weather events. Associates affected received emergency funds to support temporary housing, food and clothing expenses. The Homer Fund will continue to support associates impacted by these disasters.

